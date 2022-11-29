Johnson's jumping spider

Johnson’s jumping spider

 WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Name: Phidippus johnsoni

Alias: Johnson’s jumping spider, or Red backed jumping spider. Adults are small, usually about a centimeter in length. Like most jumping spiders, they have most of their eyes facing forward and large front legs that progressively get smaller the farther back you go. They can be distinguished from other jumping spiders by their red abdomen. Females are slightly larger and have a black stripe running through the red on its back. It will make tubular shaped webs that recede into cracks and crevasses on rocks, patios or fences.


For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.