Alias: Johnson’s jumping spider, or Red backed jumping spider. Adults are small, usually about a centimeter in length. Like most jumping spiders, they have most of their eyes facing forward and large front legs that progressively get smaller the farther back you go. They can be distinguished from other jumping spiders by their red abdomen. Females are slightly larger and have a black stripe running through the red on its back. It will make tubular shaped webs that recede into cracks and crevasses on rocks, patios or fences.
Crimes: They tend to make nests in unwanted places. In October, they provide free Halloween decoration, but the other 11 months of the year they are less welcome. They can also be cannibalistic.
Redeeming qualities: Like most spiders, they are just misunderstood. They provide more benefit than detriment to the environment as well as to your household. Without small predators like the jumping spider, you would be swimming in bugs.
Sentence: As mentioned earlier, they are highly beneficial and control should be reconsidered. If they are making nests in unwanted places, it is usually a symptom of the presence of other bugs that they can feed on. If you clean up those other bugs they will have to find food elsewhere. They can usually be persuaded to move with a broom or a vacuum cleaner. Be sure to always follow broom instructions.
For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.
