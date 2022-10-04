Name: Cicadomorpha spp.

Alias: Leafhoppers are small, flat-headed insects that are usually less than one-eighth of an inch long. They come in various shades of green and have sucking mouthparts. The adults are distinguished by their rapid jumping or flying to escape danger. The nymphs are often less noticed because they cannot hop or fly. Instead, they crawl around awkwardly.

For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-270-4031 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

