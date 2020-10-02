Name: Vasates quadripedes
Alias: Maple bladder gall mite. This insect is very rarely seen, but its effects are common among maple trees. It is a small mite that feeds on the underside of maple leaves, and develops a bright red gall to live inside. Later in the year the color of the gall often gets darker, or may even turn completely black. During the winter months the mites overwinter in the bark of the tree. Mite activity is usually finished by July.
Crimes: Although their galls can be seen throughout the tree, they rarely harm the tree. Their damage is primarily aesthetic. If infestations are heavy enough, the tree may defoliate the infested leaves naturally. This rarely damaged the growth of the tree.
Redeeming qualities: None known.
Sentence: The primary way to avoid Maple bladder gall mite is to plant non-susceptible varieties of trees. Silver and red maples are particularly susceptible (one more reason to never plant these trees in eastern Idaho). Tolerance is the best option, the trees will recover without action and the population of galls will vary from year to year.