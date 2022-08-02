Mormon cricket 1
Buy Now

Mormon cricket

 Necia Seamons/Preston Citizen

Name: Anabrus simplex

Alias: Mormon Cricket. This alias is of course a false claim. They aren’t a cricket at all, instead they are a type of Katydid. They aren’t Mormon either (that is to say, member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints). They can grow up to 3 inches in length, and the females have a long ovipositor which is often confused for a stinger. These unnecessarily large insects tend to come in droves of an exploding population when the conditions are optimal. Females lay their eggs deep in the ground, where they overwinter and emerge in the spring.

For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-270-4031 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you