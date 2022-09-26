Name: Dendroctonus ponderosae

Alias: Mountain Pine Beetle, or Pine Borer. Adults are quarder-inch long black beetles. The larvae are white and can be found under the bark when peeled back. Both adults and larvae live under the bark throughout the winter, waiting for warm days before emerging. Eggs are deposited in a vertical row under the bark. When hatched, they dig perpendicular to the laid row.

For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

