Name: Polistes spp.
Alias: Paper wasps are about half an inch to three-quarters of an inch long, smooth and banded with black and yellow. These pests seem to be more prevalent during the late summer and fall months of the year. They are present throughout the year, but during the fall months they are more desperate for sugar. Contrary to popular belief, they do not emerge from the depths of Hades just to ruin your picnic. Instead the entire colony dies every year except for the fertilized queen. During the spring she finds a warm hidden location to start a new colony, like the inside of a pipe on a playground. There she builds a small paper nest and lays eggs as she needs, assigning them to be male or female.
Crimes: They posses a powerful sting to ward off enemies, intruders, children, pets and friendly neighbors. Although the sting rarely causes any lasting damage, it really hurts. A lot. The fear of being stung causes most to shy away more than any actual damage that they can do.
Redeeming qualities: Paper wasps are mostly beneficial. Throughout most of the year they are harvesting other bugs that would prove to be harmful to crops and landscapes. Were it not for paper wasps you would need much stronger methods of pest control.
Sentence: Although they are beneficial, I have no reservations about removing them from high traffic areas such as a backyard, corrals, or playgrounds. Prevention and exclusion are the easiest methods to avoid run-ins with wasps. Cap off pipes, seal up cracks, and avoid equipment with holes that allow access inside. Traps can be used to capture wasps. Insecticides work best if applied directly to the nest itself. Remember to always read and follow label instructions.