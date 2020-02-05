Name: Anarsia lineatella
Alias: Peach twig borer. This is a pest well known to producers of peaches, apricots, plums and prunes. Adults are a mousey brown color and can be found seeking a mate in late spring. Larvae are the biggest problem causers, and are active for most of summer, fall and early winter. Larvae can only be seen at the earliest stages of their lifecycle, after which they bore inside of the fruit and the wood of the tree.
Crimes: As the larvae feed on the fruit, they burrow throughout causing the fruit to be unusable to the end consumer. As they feed on the wood they cause open sources for diseases and infirmities to enter the tree. All this damage stresses the tree and shortens the overall life of the tree.
Redeeming qualities: None known.
Sentence: Targeting this pest can be easy, because it has no hosts outside of the orchard. Many natural predators also exist such as parasitoid wasps to keep populations down. Scout tree branches for overwintering sites in the spring. Wintering sites are easy to spot, because a large pile of brown frass in the shape of a volcano will appear. Pyrethroid chemicals work well against the peach twig borer, as long as they come in contact with the insect. Applications should be done in late spring/early summer to contact mating adults and larvae after they emerge form their egg. Infested branches can be pruned and destroyed to control populations as well. Always read and follow label instructions.