Name: Cacopsylla pyricola

Alias: The Pear psylla (The P is silent) is one of the few pests that exist on pear crops on this side of Idaho. The adult form resembles a small fly with bright red eyes that is approximately a tenth of an inch long. In summer months their wings are clear, but in the winter their wings get darker. The first round of eggs are laid throughout the blooming season, and they can have up to three generations a year. The nymphs also have bright red eyes similar to the adults, but the body shape resembles that of a rounded aphid.


For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

