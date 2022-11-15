Alias: Pear Sawfly, or pear slug. The adult is called the sawfly, and resembles a small black fly or wasp that is about 0.2 inches long. The sawflies emerge in the spring and summer and lay eggs on the leaves of trees. Larvae are referred to as the pear slug, and they look like something you should sneeze into a tissue. Initially they are small and quite dark, but as they grow they turn to a light brown or green color. Larvae can be found on the leaves eating them. Once the larvae have reached an appropriate size they drop to the ground to pupate into adults. Typically there are 2 generations a year.
Crimes: Pear slugs have an appetite for the leaves of most forms of fruit trees, both the flowering and production types. They can also survive on many ornamental shrubs and bushes. As the slug feeds on the leaves they will “skeletonize” them, or leave behind nothing but the veins of the leaf. Significant populations can cause reductions in fruit yield, plant stress, and death of the tree.
Redeeming qualities: None known.
Sentence: Pear slugs can be killed with appropriate treatments of many insecticides, such as insecticidal soap, neem oil, bifenthrin, carbaryl, malathion, permethrin, or Spinosad. Often the signs of damage are not noticed until after the larvae are gone, so monitor to ensure that the larvae are still present on the leaves. Be sure to always read and follow the label instructions when applying an insecticide.
For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.