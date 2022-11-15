Name: Caliroa cerasi

Alias: Pear Sawfly, or pear slug. The adult is called the sawfly, and resembles a small black fly or wasp that is about 0.2 inches long. The sawflies emerge in the spring and summer and lay eggs on the leaves of trees. Larvae are referred to as the pear slug, and they look like something you should sneeze into a tissue. Initially they are small and quite dark, but as they grow they turn to a light brown or green color. Larvae can be found on the leaves eating them. Once the larvae have reached an appropriate size they drop to the ground to pupate into adults. Typically there are 2 generations a year.


For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

