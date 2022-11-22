Name: Chionaspis pinifoliae

Alias: Pine needle scale. Oftentimes, newly cut Christmas trees will have a frosted look to them, but if that frost doesn’t melt when brought inside, it may be pine needle scale. The eggs winter with the females under a waxy coat on the needles. The eggs hatch in late spring are the “crawlers.” This is the only form where the females are mobile. After a few days of wandering around, they settle down and feed and never move again. Instead, the females cover themselves in a waxy coat and wait for the males to come to them to mate. This coverage of the pine needles looks like winter frost but is obviously out of place throughout the summer.


For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

