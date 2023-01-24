Name: Byturus bakeri

Alias: Raspberry beetle, or Western raspberry fruitworm. The adult is a small beetle that comes in various shades of brown. It is usually 4-5 millimeters in length. Adults spend their winter months in the soil, waiting for spring to emerge and lay eggs on the fruits, leaves and flowers of the plants. Larvae look like a tan worm or caterpillar and are almost twice the length of their adult form. They spend most of the larval stage feeding inside of the fruit. They produce one generation per year.


For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

