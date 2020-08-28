Name: Diplolepis rosae
Alias: Mossy rose gall wasp, or more often it is referred to just as rose gall. Rose gall wasps are significantly smaller than your standard paper wasp. It overwinters as a larva in a gall made by an adult parent in the previous spring/summer. In early spring the lava pupates and emerges as a tiny wasp, that quickly seeks a mate and finds a rose bush to induce a gall and lay eggs.
Crimes: These galls that are formed for the larvae to live in can be quite unsightly, like some type of cankerous tumor that has infected every part of the plant, including the stems, leaves and buds.
Redeeming qualities: None known.
Sentence: These galls are simple to take care of. They can be removed by cutting them off when they are green and not allowing the larvae to emerge as adults. Galls should be destroyed by drying them out and/or burning them. If the amount of galls is greater than is feasible to remove all of them by hand, then remove some of them and place them in a mesh bag. Check the bag regularly for emerged adults. Once adults are emerged then an application of carbaryl (Sevin) can clean them up. Be careful not to apply anything during bloom, because anything that kills gall wasps will also kill honey bees and other pollinators. Be sure to always read and follow the label instructions.