Name: Philaenus spumarius

Alias: Spittlebug or meadow froghopper. Adults resemble a small brown frog-like insect approximately a quarter of an inch in length. They are extremely fast and use their strong jumping ability to flee from enemies when faced with danger. The nymphs make their presence known by excreting a frothy foam all over the external plants that they occupy. These bubbles serve as a protection from predators and the elements. They complete their life cycle inside the foam and do not leave until it has completely dried up.


For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

