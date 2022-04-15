Alias: Spotted cutworm, setaceous Hebrew Character, or Hebrew moth. Cutworms are generally nocturnal and are rarely seen in the day. They overwinter as a cutworm, allowing them to pupate in the early spring or after they have already damaged some early growth. In late spring the adults are active, mating and laying eggs.
Crimes: This insect does most of its damage in the larval stage when it is known as a cutworm. Cutworms do the most damage at night, coming out of the ground to feed on the leaves. With large populations they can be detrimental to crops and gardens, and damage is seen thoughout the growing season. The Adult moth form is harmless.
Redeeming qualities: None known.
Sentence: Scouting for leaf damage can happen during the day, but monitoring for specific species needs to happen at night while they are feeding. Adults can be scouted using a pheromone trap. Chemical controls are also available, but are usually contact. This means that the cutworm must touch or eat the chemical in order to kill it. For organic growers, Bacillus thuringiensis (BT) is an effective option. Other chemicals such as carbaryl, permethrin, or Spinosad are also available for conventional growers. Be sure to always read and follow label instructions.
