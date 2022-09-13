Name: Tachytes spp.

Alias: Square-headed wasps are the size of common paper wasps, but they have usually more black with small light bands across their back. The wings are often a clear or tinted wing. The most distinct feature of square-headed wasps is their large bright-green eyes. They can have hairs that often get them mistaken for a bee. They burrow underground and usually live a solitary life with no other family.

For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you