Name: Tachytes spp.
Alias: Square-headed wasps are the size of common paper wasps, but they have usually more black with small light bands across their back. The wings are often a clear or tinted wing. The most distinct feature of square-headed wasps is their large bright-green eyes. They can have hairs that often get them mistaken for a bee. They burrow underground and usually live a solitary life with no other family.
Crimes: These wasps aren’t exactly the “bee’s knees” when you see them in your landscape. They can be quite terrifying and cause panic. Also, the way they feed is like something out of a sci-fi thriller (see below in redeeming qualities). However, it should be noted that they aren’t harmful at all, in fact, most texts say their sting is more of a slight numbing feeling as opposed to the harsh sting of a paper wasp.
Redeeming Qualities: While these wasps look terrifying, they are really quite useful. They often feed on grasshoppers and other pests by paralyzing them with their stinger and laying an egg inside. They then bring the paralyzed grasshopper back to their burrow where the larva eats the grasshopper from the inside out.
Sentence: If you have these near your dwelling, consider yourself very lucky and leave them alone. They are doing more good than harm.