Name: Anasa tristis
Alias: Squash bug. This is a small brownish gray bug that is commonly found in garden and home landscapes. They are usually identified by the triangle on their back and the striped sides across their back. They can often be confused for other members of the “true bug” family such as elm seed bugs or kissing bugs. They are slightly larger and have less red than other similar bugs. Squashbugs overwinter as adults and emmerge in the spring to lay bright red eggs. Eggs hatch into nymphs within 10 days. They only have one generation per year.
Crimes: Squash bugs have an insatiable appitite for many garden crops such as cucurbits (squash, pumpkins, cucumbers, zucchini and melons). They use their piercing/sucking mouthparts to suck the contents out of the leaf. Leaf damage looks like yellow or dead leaves in an irregular pattern throughout the plant.
Redeeming qualities: None
Sentence: In early spring diatomaceous earth (DE) can be applied around the base of the plant to kill nymphs. Reapply as DE is washed away with irrigation. If the problem persists, stronger pesticides such as carbaryl (Sevin) or pyrethroid based pesticides are labeled for home use and can be used. Crop rotation is also an important tool. If you have repeatedly grown cucurbits for multiple years you have probably sustained a population large enough to cause problems. Skipping a year may hurt their populations, assuming your neighbors do the same. Be sure to always read and follow label instructions.