Name: Eleodes Spp.
Alias: This insect is known as a pinacate beetle, stink beetle, or sometimes it is incorrectly called a stink bug. It can vary in size, but some stink beetles can get as large as 2 inches long. It has a distinct black shiny body and it moves slowly across the desert. Females can lay dozens of eggs every year, and larvae are slow to develop, often taking up to 9 months to reach the adult stage.
Crimes: Its black body may make stink beetles stand out, but the most distinct characteristic it has is its tendency stick its hind end in the air and let out a notorious stink whenever it feels threatened. This powerful smell is enough to deter any ill-willed predators, dogs, or children that want to mess with it.
Redeeming Qualities: Pinacate beetles are excellent predators that feed on other pests that may infect crops or rangelands.
Sentence: These insects merit a full pardon. Seeing stink beetles around your property means that there is a healthy biodiversity that is keeping other would-be pests at bay. The best option is to leave them alone and you won’t feel the wrath of their terrible smell.