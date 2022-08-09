Sugar beet wireworm

Name: Limonius californicus

Alias: Sugar beet wireworm. There are many kinds of wireworms, but the most common in Eastern Idaho is the sugar beet wireworm. They are a slender worm-like larva with segmented bodies. They are usually less than an inch long, with a brown coloring. They can remain in the larval stage for many years, waiting for conditions to be right. They can only move a few inches in the soil every year. Wireworms are the larvae stage of clickbeetles, which make a distinct clicking sound that flips them in the air when placed on their back.

