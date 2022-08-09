Alias: Sugar beet wireworm. There are many kinds of wireworms, but the most common in Eastern Idaho is the sugar beet wireworm. They are a slender worm-like larva with segmented bodies. They are usually less than an inch long, with a brown coloring. They can remain in the larval stage for many years, waiting for conditions to be right. They can only move a few inches in the soil every year. Wireworms are the larvae stage of clickbeetles, which make a distinct clicking sound that flips them in the air when placed on their back.
Crimes: Wireworms prefer young grasses, which is why they are a major problem in cereal crops. They also feed on roots as the plant grows. Large patchy areas are usually a sign of wireworm damage.
Redeeming qualities: none
Sentence: The only current pesticides labeled to control wireworm don’t really kill the wireworm. They just make them sick for a while, and then they bounce back. Until more options become available, most of your control will be preventative. There are seed treatments available that prevent damage to young plants. It is important that you clean equipment to prevent the spread of wireworms to new areas. Seed bed is also important, because hard, compacted soils limit their movement. Rotation with a non-host crop such as alfalfa will also help. However, if you still have weeds that are susceptible hosts then a rotation will not have much effect.
For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-270-4031 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.