Name: Manduca quinquemaculata
Alias: The tomato hornworm is a very large green caterpillar that is approximately 2-4 inches in length when fully grown. It is usually bright green with eight distinct chevron-shaped patterns down its back. It is actually the larval stage of a dishwater brown moth that can have a wingspan of up to 5 inches wide. These adults lay eggs in the spring which hatch within a week. The larvae start out quite small but quickly reach full-size within a month. They overwinter in the soil as pupae.
Crimes: These large pests have an enormous appetite for every part of the tomato plant, including the blossoms, leaves and fruit. They can completely defoliate plants when populations are high.
Redeeming Qualities: None known.
Sentence: Be sure to monitor your tomato plants regularly for hornworms or for damage. Control is only merited if populations are high or if damage is significant. In small gardens, hornworms can simply be picked off and used as fishing bait. For larger acreage, bigger tools are needed. They are very susceptible to predators and parasitoids and having a healthy population of both will help. Chemicals such as carbaryl and pyrethroid based insecticides are labeled to control hornworms. Bacillus thuringiensis (BT) is particularly effective. Remember to always read and follow label instructions.