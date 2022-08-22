Alias: Twospotted spider mite. While there are various species of spider mites out there, the twospotted spider mite is distinguished by the two spots it has, one on each hip. All spider mites are very similar in appearance and life cycle. They are members of the spider family, but they only feed on plants and they are hard to see with the naked eye, being less than a millimeter in length. The best way to see them is to take a supposedly infested plant and shake it on to a white piece of paper. If you see little orange dots that start crawling around, you definitely have spider mites.
Crimes: Spider mites feed by sucking juices out of plant leaves from underneath. Because they are so small, the damaged area appears as “stippling” or thousands of dots in large areas. With high populations you will also see “webbing”, which is obvious tiny spider webs all over the plant.
Redeeming Qualities: None known.
Sentence: Biological controls usually keep spider mites in check, so before you apply any type of chemical control, monitor for beneficial insect populations. Oftentimes, pesticides kill predators as well, causing the mites to reproduce at faster rates with no suppression. Look for predatory mites (slightly bigger mites) lacewings and ladybugs. If they are not present, that may be your problem. Insecticidal oils may work before webbing has occurred. There are several miticides available for commercial and home use.
For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.