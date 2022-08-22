Name: Tetranychus urticae

Alias: Twospotted spider mite. While there are various species of spider mites out there, the twospotted spider mite is distinguished by the two spots it has, one on each hip. All spider mites are very similar in appearance and life cycle. They are members of the spider family, but they only feed on plants and they are hard to see with the naked eye, being less than a millimeter in length. The best way to see them is to take a supposedly infested plant and shake it on to a white piece of paper. If you see little orange dots that start crawling around, you definitely have spider mites.

For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

