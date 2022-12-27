Name: Rhagoletis indifferens

Alias: The Western cherry fruit fly looks very similar to adult house flies, with a few distinctions. They are a little smaller, and their bodies have thin white stripes across the abdomen. Their clear wings have thick black bands running across them. The females lay their eggs exclusively in cherries. The larvae burrow deep into the pit of the cherry where it gets food and protection. Once the cherries are just about ripe so is the larva, and he finds his way back out again and falls to the ground where he will overwinter in the soil in the pupa form. Adults emerge from the ground around the first to the end of May, depending on weather conditions.


For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-270-4031 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.