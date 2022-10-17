Name: Malacosoma californicum

Alias: The western tent caterpillar is in the moth family. The larvae emerge in late spring, and has a distinct hairy beard running around the entire girth of the caterpillar. These tiny little sasquatches make “tents’ in hollow parts in the crotches of the branches out of their silk, which are often mistaken for spider webs. They tend to leave the tents in the day and return at night. In early summer they gather together in large swarms to find shelter so they can pupate. Adults emerge in mid summer to lay eggs. The eggs overwinter until the next spring.

For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

