Name: Pissodes strobi

Alias: White pine weevil. The adults are brown beetles white spots on their back. They have a long elephant trunklike nose and antennae protruding halfway down this nose. The larvae are hatched in cavities on the tree. They live under the bark and can be found by peeling the bark back of an area on a tree that is suspected for infestation. If the larvae are present, the bark will be easy to peel. As they move on from larvae to pupae, they bore into the tree. As they emerge, they leave perfectly round holes that look like the tree has been peppered with buckshot.


For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-270-4031 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.