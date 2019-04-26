Name: Aleyrodidae spp.
Alias: Whitefly. Often they are mistakenly called gnats, nits or moscas because of their size. They are very small flying insects with distinct white mothlike wings. The larvae look like little boogers on the underside of the leaves. They can come in a wide variety of colors including clear, yellow, green or brown. Little black eggs also can be found underneath the leaves and are often arranged in semicircles. They usually overwinter as adults.
Crimes: Whiteflies feed during the larval stages by sucking the sap from the plant. They have a wide variety of hosts that they can feed on. Light damage looks like honeydew around the plant. Heavier damage can turn the leaves yellow or brown, dried out or fallen off. Some whiteflies can transmit viruses between plants during feeding.
Redeeming Qualities: None known.
Sentence: They are often difficult in greenhouse situations because keeping them out requires an extremely fine screen. In small populations, options like sticky traps or simply vaccuming up the adults is the best method. There are biological controls available, such as the parasitoid Encarsia Formosa. There is also a long list of insecticide options for over-the-counter use, including pyrethroids, malathion and insecticidal soaps. Be sure to follow the label instructions. They tend to prefer plants with high amounts of nitrogen, so it is important to not overfertilize. Keeping your plants healthy and watered properly will mitigate damage caused by whiteflies.