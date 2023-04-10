Alias: Woolly apple aphids are most known for giving your apple tree a furry look on the main trunks and limbs. Adult woolly apple aphids are small tear dropped shaped insects that are covered in a “woolly” wax-like substance. Aphids tend not to move when they are feeding, causing confusion among tree growers who often mistake woolly apple aphids for some type of fungus. Nymphs tend to be more mobile in the spring, which is the optimal time to control them.
Crimes: As the aphids feed, they can create galls along the trunk and limbs, causing damage and infection to the tree. Heavy infestations can cause death in younger apple trees.
Redeeming qualities: None known.
Sentence: Predators such as lace wings, lady beetles, and syrphid flies are the best options for woolly apple aphids. Dormant oil can be applied in the early spring (March-April) to mitigate nymphs from climbing up the tree branches. There are a whole host of other insecticides that are labeled for aphid control, but caution must be taken to not spray while the apple tree is in bloom because of off target effects to honeybees. Also, remember that if you kill the natural predators, you inherit their job. Be sure to always read and follow the label instructions.
For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.