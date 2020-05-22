Name: Choreutis pariana
Alias: Apple-and-thorn skeletonizer. This is a brown moth with a mosaic on its back wings of various shades of red, grey, black and yellow. Adult moths overwinter in the tree bark in natural hollows. Eggs are laid in the spring and larvae feed on the leaves, both for food and to make a cocoon to pupate inside of. There can be two generations in a single growing season.
Crimes: Apple-and-thorn skeletonizer gets its name because the feeding from the larvae causes the leaves to roll up, dry out and “skeletonize.” The early signs are can be mistaken as some other biotic factor such as blight.
Redeeming qualities: none.
Sentence: While there are few controls that are labeled specifically for apple-and-thorn skeletonizer. This rarely talked about insect is usually of little concern because it has a wide range of natural and artificial controls that keep it in check. Most predators that feed on the more common coddling moth also feed on skeletonizers, and common coddling moth insecticides such as pyrethroid based insecticides and even bacillus thuringiensis (BT) will also kill them. However, It is important to avoid over applications of broad spectrum insecticides. Preditor populations can be decreased in such cases causing apple-and-thorn skeletonizer populations to explode. Remember to always read and follow label instructions whenever using an insecticide.