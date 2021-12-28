Cowboy Poetry: Cowboys playing cards Dec 28, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bryce Angell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We gobbled down our bread and gravy, readied for the game. One cowboy’d hit the covers. ‘Twas a doggone dirty shame.We sat around the table. Every eye was glued on me. The table top was dimly lit, too dark for me to see.So, I cranked up my old lantern. I saw hope in every eye. I dealt each player from the deck. One scowled, “The stakes are high!” A cowboy hollered, “Before we start, bartender pour a round.” The bar-tend gave a nasty look but didn’t make a sound.But then she walked on over and she poured the drinks with ease. She thumped the cowboy on the hat. Said, “Next time make it please.”The cowboy kinda grinned cuz he was barely nine years old. His mother weren’t no bartender, just caring for her fold.My daughter poured em chocolate milk, then gave a look at me. “Make sure they get to bed on time and see that they go pee.” She gave each one a kiss goodbye, then slipped on out the door. I knew she’d rather be at home. I’d seen that look before.Then one of them spoke up. Said, “Grandpa teach us how to win.” His hat was sitting down so low I could barely see his chin.So, we started out with Crazy 8, then Slap Jack and Go Fish. Not one game did I win a hand. My losing was their wish.Playing cards with my grandkids is where I want to be. Especially when we’re acting like we’re cowboys living free.And one thing is for doggone sure. They’d be my favorite crowd. No matter if they’re hard at cards or even when they’re loud.For now, we’ll think we’re cowboys and for sure the best of pards. And I pray they’ll always cherish time with Grandpa playing cards.Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Farm & Ranch To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Marsh, Bryan Idaho’s history and anti-government subculture set the stage for a health crisis Searchers locate missing family on Christmas Poppy and Pout greens up the lip balm industry one tube at a time Wyoming may weigh ewe hunt to benefit bighorn sheep herds Adams, Robert Harvey, Ken HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby's Armando Gonzalez is the All-Area Coach of the Year Bingham County Sheriff charged, admits to threatening woman with gun; remarks met with condemnation NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week Current Contests Virtual Job Fair News Trending Today Marsh, Bryan Idaho’s history and anti-government subculture set the stage for a health crisis Searchers locate missing family on Christmas Poppy and Pout greens up the lip balm industry one tube at a time Wyoming may weigh ewe hunt to benefit bighorn sheep herds Adams, Robert Harvey, Ken HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby's Armando Gonzalez is the All-Area Coach of the Year Bingham County Sheriff charged, admits to threatening woman with gun; remarks met with condemnation NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.