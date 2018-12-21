Most horses adapt well to colder weather, but there are important things to monitor and provide to keep them safe and healthy in the winter. Above all, they need: good nutrition, including additional energy; warm, palatable water; shelter from wind and moisture; blankets when necessary.
Horses adapt well to colder temperatures if they have had time to acclimate as temperatures gradually drop in the fall. They grow longer coat hair and gain additional fat, both of which act as insulators. The range of temperatures in which a horse maintains its body temperature but expends little or no additional energy is called the thermoneutral zone (TNZ). The TNZ in influenced by the temperatures to which the horse has acclimated. The lower critical temperature (LCT) is the temperature below which a horse must use more energy just to maintain its body temperature.
For most horses in good body condition, the critical LCT is around 40 degrees Fahrenheit with a summer coat and 18 degrees with a winter coat. But horses that are young, growing or pregnant have an LCT of 40 degrees. When temperatures drop below those LCT thresholds, horses need to produce more internal heat to stay warm. They do that by consuming more calories in their diet.
Energy requirements vary depending on the age, size, health and activity level of each horse. More detailed information and tables of energy requirements for horses at different ages and activity levels, and the energy provided by various feeds, is available in my fact sheet, Caring for Horses in Cold Weather, online at https://tinyurl.com/ColdWeatherHorses.
Forages, such as grass and hay, are the basis of most horse diets. Healthy horses should consume between 1.5-3 percent of their body weight in dry matter daily. Note that not all hays contain the same amount of dry matter. Factors including moisture content, time of harvest and age of hay all affect nutrition value. Even in warm weather young, growing horses and lactating mares may not be able to consume enough dry matter with forage alone and need diets supplemented with more energy-rich feed.
In cold weather, adult horses require 15 to 20 percent more feed for each 10°F that the temperature falls below their LCT, and young, growing horses may need up to 33 percent more feed. It may be impossible for young horses to consume enough forage to meet their energy needs and without adequate feed, growth is stunted and their health is compromised. Sometimes, adding oats is not enough. Commercially produced diets from a reputable feed source provide needed nutrients and fats.
Palatable water is important for horses in all weather. Adults normally drink 5 to 8 gallons per day, and horses eating hay require more than those on pasture. Because they eat more hay in cold weather, horses also need more water, 9-10 gallons per day. Cold water causes horses to drink less, so keep water between 45 and 60 degrees to maximize consumption. Drinking too little water can cause impaction colic.
One average, horses should consume 1 to 2 ounces of salt per day. Free-choice salt blocks are a good source or top dressing can be used. Acclimated horses do well outside if they can stay dry and have shelter from the wind. Shelter is very important in extremely cold weather and when wind and moisture increase.
Keeping horses dry and free of mud is important to their ability to stay warm. Horses may need a blanket if they have not grown a denser hair coat, are underweight, have no shelter from temperatures at and below 0°F, have not been acclimated to cold, or that are very young or very old.