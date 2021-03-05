Each calving season, producers strive to increase the survivability and health of the new, young herd members as well as their mothers. This may mean bringing calves into the house to keep them warm, moving expectant mothers to a calving barn, or altering the diet and management of the cow or heifer. Certain methods and practices are known to improve the health of calves and their mothers.
Care before birth
Sound management and feeding practices for young calves start with the mother about two months before the arrival of the calf. The majority of the calf’s growth occurs in those last two months of gestation, and the nutrition of the dam is influential in the birth and care of the calf.
Cows should be fed a balanced diet that meets their nutritional needs and those of the fetus. If an expecting cow or heifer is underfed, the calf will still grow to the same size as if the mother was fed properly, but the lack of nutrition will affect the health of the mother. Heifers will have harder deliveries, and mature cows will use their body stores of fat and protein, which will then be unavailable to support milk production after calving. Supplying adequate amounts of vitamins and minerals also helps prevent some health problems in the unborn calf and dam.
An effective way to prevent scours in calves is to vaccinate the cow with a scour vaccine before calving. Those vaccines can vary, and you should consult with your local veterinarian to determine the cause of calf scours on their farm and to help in selecting the most effective vaccine for the situation.
Care after birth
Although it would be ideal for cows to deliver in a dry, grassy lot or a clean, well-bedded pen, cows and weather conditions are not always predictable. Providing a wind break or isolating cows soon to deliver in a smaller enclose that is easier to observe, can make calving easier and safer for cows and calves.
A newborn calf should begin to breath shortly after the umbilical cord breaks, and mucus should be cleared from the nostrils. The cow should be allowed to lick the calf to stimulate blood circulation and to dry the calf. In cold weather, or if the cow fails to lick the calf, the calf should be dried with clean cloths or towels to mimic the effects of licking.
If young calves are found wet, immobile or excessively cold, action should be taken to warm and dry them. Some producers bring calves to a warm room near a heater and wrap them in dry blankets or towels. Another effective method of warming them is putting them into a warm bath before drying them off with a towel or blow dryer. A short-term solution would be to put
the calves in the cab of a truck with the heater on. If these aren’t options, building a fire in a safe area of the field would help to warm the calf.
Another important aspect of a calf’s early care is the timely and adequate intake of high-quality colostrum. Colostrum is provided by the mother in the first milking or feeding after birth, but high-quality colostrum supplements are available at feed supply stores or veterinary offices. Those supplements can be hand-fed at 5-to-6 pints or 3 quarts within an hour of birth and again within the next 12 hours or at the next regular feeding.
Conclusions
Keeping accurate records and carefully observing your herd can help increase and safeguard the health and well-being of your new calves and their mothers. Preparing calving facilities or areas can ensure a smoother delivery for mothers and a safer first day for calves. Overall, the best practices include diligence and being proactive.
David Wilson, DVM, professor, Utah State University School of Veterinary Medicine, contributed to this report.