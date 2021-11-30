While horses may have less work ahead of them in the winter months, the same can’t be said for their owners. Cold weather comes with new challenges, and for horse owners, that often means being on the lookout for signs of colic.
Understanding Colic
Colic by definition is simply abdominal pain. Horses have a high number of nerve receptors in their abdominal area, and that makes them particularly sensitive to pain in that part of the body.
Because of this, colic can range from a mild condition easily treated with medicine to a more serious situation requiring surgery. Causes of colic include infection, parasites, gas, consumption of sand, blood loss, twisted intestines and more, with disorders of the gastrointestinal tract being the most common culprit.
Colic is one of the leading causes of death in horses, so it needs to be taken seriously when it crops up. It can be helpful for owners to decide in advance if they would consider surgery for each of their horses in the event that rapid care is needed.
Colic in Winter
Horses are more likely to develop colic in late fall or winter as a result of dehydration. Winter forage contains less moisture, while the cooler weather means that horses sweat less, which can decrease the drive to drink. In either case, the lack of water causes constipation, which can lead to colic. A horse that goes 8 or more hours without water is at increased risk for colic.
Another concern is the water source itself. If it freezes over, horses lose access to fresh water, and eating snow is not a sufficient substitute.
Circumstances can make even running water unpalatable to horses. If the water is below 46 degrees, horses may choose not to drink, so many producers use electric equipment to heat the water. However, if a deicer or other device is shorting out and shocking the water, that can also cause horses to avoid drinking. In either case, periodically touching the water can help owners monitor the situation.
Symptoms
Colic symptoms vary with the horse and root of the problem. Decreased appetite, increased heart and respiratory rates, tiredness and sweating are all potential symptoms, but there are many behavioral cues as well. These can include tail swishing, frequent yawning, pawing with the front legs, circling to lay down, kicking at the abdomen with the hind legs, rolling, looking at or nipping at the sides, frequently standing up and laying down or just general “ain’t doing right.”
These symptoms should always be assumed to be signs of colic unless proven otherwise, especially if several appear in the same time period.
Treatment and Prevention
When an owner sees signs of colic, they should contact a veterinarian immediately to get advice over the phone and potentially have the doctor come out in person. Early treatment leads to better outcomes.
If the horse is rolling frequently, it should be kept standing as much as possible by haltering it on a lead rope and walking it whenever it seems likely to roll. If this behavior goes unaddressed, it can turn a colic that can be cured with medicine into one that requires surgery.
Owners should not treat colic on their own. Instead, prevention should be the goal. Establish a feeding routine and change hay gradually over a few days instead of all at once. Keep fresh water available, and always monitor your horse.