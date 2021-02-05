As spring approaches, many horse owners anticipate the arrival of one or more foals. It can be a wonderful time of excitement and learning, but the first year of a horse’s life can be crucial for establishing long-term soundness, especially if foals are born with leg deviations.
After the successful birth of a healthy foal, many owners spend a considerable amount of time desensitizing and “imprinting” the foal to help prepare it for many of its future experiences. This process should include working with the foal’s feet by handling and tapping them. This is done to simulate future trimming and to develop the foal’s ability to stand with one hoof off the ground.
Unfortunately, that is often the only hoof care the foal gets and the feet are then not trimmed until much later in its life.
Hoof and leg deviations
Due to muscle weakness and ligament laxity, most foals are born with some degree of limb deviation. Most of these irregularities correct themselves as foals exercise and gain strength.
Hoof and leg deviations are categorized as valgus or varus. Valgus deviations are from the outside of the limb and varus deviations affect the inside of the limb. The most common deviation is the outward deviation from the knee in one or both front legs.
Deviations often affect the alignment of the hooves, making them toed in, toed out, broken in or broken out. Proper hoof trimming can adjust and improve minor deviations. Early intervention helps maximize the success of corrective trimming efforts.
With more serious deviations, hoof epoxies may be useful and even necessary to help in correcting where trimming is insufficient. These epoxies can be used to build up the worn side of the hoof, encouraging break-over to the opposite side. The use of half shoes, glues, or wedged shoes may be necessary to correct deviations, but this should be discussed with a veterinarian or experienced farrier before implementation.
The first trim
The foal should have its first trim at 3 to 4 weeks of age if the legs are fairly straight and normal. Earlier intervention should be applied if needed to make major adjustments.
The goal of the first trim is to provide a straight break-over point on the hoof. This will discourage any inward or outward deviation in the leg structure and movement pattern, thus correcting or reducing future deviation. The trim can be accomplished by either a toe squaring cut with the hoof nippers. In small hooves it may only require one snip across the toe to accomplish the goal. The same outcome can be achieved by dragging the rasp over the front of the hoof a few times to remove the point and squaring the toe to allow proper break over.
Regular trimming, every 3 to 4 weeks, will maintain the good work started early and allow for solidification of the boney column in as straight and correct a line as possible. A general rule for care of the mature horse includes trimming the non-use horse every 10 to12 weeks, trimming a barefoot horse in use every 3 to 4 weeks and trimming and shoeing the shod horse every 6 to 8 weeks.
Start trimming early and keep it up throughout the life of the horse and you will enhance the longevity of the form and function of your equine friend. Remember, you will do the most good before the foal is a year old, so don’t wait.