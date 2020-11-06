The biosecurity of our four-legged friends is always a concern for farmers and ranchers. One of our most helpful and cherished companions, the horse, is susceptible to a variety of respiratory and neurologic diseases that may threaten their life or limit their ability to serve as a helpmeet.
One of the most complex diseases threatening domestic horses is Equine Herpesvirus.
EQUINE HERPESVIRUS
Equine Herpesvirus is highly infectious and found virtually worldwide. EHV-1, EHV-2, EHV-3 and EHV-4 pose the highest risk for the U.S. horse population, but there are at least nine types of the virus. EHV-1 and EHV-4 can cause upper respiratory disease, known as Equine Rhinoneumonitis. EHV-1 can also cause neurological disease, abortions or neonatal death. EHV-3 causes a venereal disease called coital exanthema that affects the external genitalia but has not been shown to affect fertility. EHV-2 can cause a sore throat, runny nose and fever, and it could be associated with ocular disease, inflamed corneas and poor performance.
Neurologic EHV-1, also known as equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy, can cause horses to become weak and lose full control of their hind legs. This paralysis and weakness of the hind limbs’ muscles gives rise to incoordination, gait abnormalities and occasionally the inability to rise from sitting position. The neurologic disease can progress to full recumbency, and horses are then usually humanely euthanized. Not all equine neurologic disease is caused by EHV-1. Other diseases that can cause neurologic signs are Eastern and Western Equine Encephalitis, Tetanus, West Nile Virus, Cervical Stenosis, known as Wobblers Disease, and Equine Protozoal Myeloencephalitis. It is important that you consult a veterinarian should your horse exhibit any signs of neurologic disease.
Rhinopneumonitis varies in severity from sub-clinical to severe. Observable signs include fever, lethargy, anorexia, nasal discharge, cough and swelling of the lymph nodes. Infection of the respiratory tract with EHV-1 and EHV-4 typically first occurs in foals in the first weeks or months of life, but recurrent clinical infections are seen in young horses.
SPREAD AND PREVENTION
The virus is spread by nose-to-nose contact, contaminated equipment and respiratory secretions. The virus can survive up to seven days under normal environmental circumstances and for a maximum of one month under perfect environmental conditions. The herpes virus has a unique adaptive mechanism to ensure survival. Once a horse is infected, the virus can become latent and avoid the host’s immune system. The virus then emerges when the immune system is weakened by stress or another illness. This means the virus can shed and be spread by a “silent” shedder who appears normal and healthy. This explains why there can be outbreaks of the virus within closed populations of horses.
Preventive measures are focused on sound biosecurity principles like not sharing tack, cleaning and disinfecting your horse trailer after transporting horses other than your own, meeting horses’ needs to minimize stress, isolating new horses for a minimum of 30 days, contacting a veterinarian immediately when signs are exhibited and regularly vaccinating horses for EHV and other diseases.
Vaccinations for EHV-1 and EHV-4 are available, but there is no vaccination for the neurological strain. The vaccinations are sound methods of preventing the respiratory and reproductive strains of the disease.