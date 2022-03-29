Modern veterinary medicine can treat many problems, but equine infectious anemia (EIA) isn’t one of them. Also known as swamp fever, this disease affects horses, donkeys, zebras, and mules. While cases in the United States are now very rare, the severity of the disease means that horse owners should know what it looks like.
Background
EIA first appeared in the United States in the late 1800s and reached its peak in the 1960s and 1970s. Better testing has reduced the number of cases per year from the thousands to single digits, but swamp fever hasn’t been fully eradicated. There was an outbreak in Idaho as recently as 2019 and in Utah in 2021.
This blood-borne viral disease is often transmitted by horseflies, deer flies, and stable flies. When an insect is interrupted while feeding on an animal infected with EIA, it may spread the virus upon biting another animal.
Because the virus is found in bodily tissues and fluids, EIA can be spread through syringes, contaminated surgical equipment, and sometimes pregnancy.
Symptoms
EIA can be difficult to diagnose. Symptoms vary based on the strain and dose of the virus as well as the health of the animal, and the incubation period ranges from 15 to 45 days. The acute phase of the disease lasts one to three days and is marked by fever and depression. Because these are symptoms of many conditions, swamp fever may go unrecognized.
The chronic phase may bring recurring fever, fatigue, anemia, swelling, loss of body condition, lack of appetite, petechial hemorrhage and jaundice. This stage can last up to one year, after which the animal usually stops showing symptoms and enters the inapparent phase. The disease can still spread after symptoms disappear.
Many animals don’t show symptoms in the chronic phase. Animals can also move back to the acute or chronic phases from the inapparent phase, often as a result of extreme stress or exertion or the presence of other diseases. Death may occur in the chronic or acute phases.
Diagnosis
Animals suspected of having EIA should be quarantined 200 yards away from susceptible animals and ideally away from biting flies. An accredited veterinarian must be called to take a blood sample and send it to a lab for a Coggins test, which determines if antibodies against EIA are present. Along with better disease control measures, the accuracy of the Coggins test is why there are so few cases of EIA in the United States today.
If the results are positive, the sample is sent to a national laboratory for a second test. If a second positive result is found, lifelong quarantine or euthanasia is required, and the animal must be permanently marked with a lip tattoo, freeze mark, or hot or chemical brand. In either case, state and federal officials are notified of the positive result.
At this point, mandatory quarantine comes into play for other animals that could be affected. Animals are tested every 30 to 60 days, and because they may not test positive until up to 45 days after they were infected, 60 days must pass without any animal testing positive for the quarantine to end.
Prevention
EIA can’t be cured, so catching the disease before it spreads is critical. Federal law requires horses to be tested for EIA before moving them across state lines, and many states, equine facilities, and organizations have their own requirements relating to the disease.
Regulations aside, susceptible animals should be tested annually, and new animals should be tested before exposure to others. Reducing exposure to biting flies can help but isn’t always possible.
Good hygiene is also important. Disposable tools should never be reused after coming into contact with bodily fluids or tissues, while non-disposable dental and surgery tools should be carefully sterilized between uses.
As potent as EIA is, the fact that there are so few cases today is a testament to how powerful medical testing and disease control measures can be. While animal owners should still take appropriate precautions, most will never have any experience with EIA because of how well veterinarians, producers, and government organizations have come together to counter this condition.
— Dr. Karl Hoopes is with the Utah State University School of Veterinary Medicine, and he serves as a USU Extension equine specialist.