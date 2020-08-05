Hiking with your dog is a wonderful way to exercise and break up life’s routine. While hiking has its hazards, this article is not meant to discourage you from spending time with your pets and enjoying nature. There are many things to consider when hiking, but I’ll highlight two common summer hiking hazards: heat exhaustion/stroke and grass awns.
Dogs do not sweat like we do. They largely cool off by panting and releasing heat from their body surfaces, making dogs much less heat tolerant than humans. Some dogs are not made for hiking in hot weather at all—dogs that are overweight, brachycephalic (pugs, bulldogs, etc.), very old or young, or very large are at higher risk for heatstroke.
When choosing your hike consider length, amount of shade, temperature, and availability of fresh running water for your dog to cool off. Remember some streams dry up this time of year and you will have to pack water for your dog and yourself. If the temperature is too hot and/or not enough water is available, choose a different hike, leave your pup at home, or be prepared to cut your trip short.
During your hike, watch your dog closely for signs of discomfort. Excessive panting, anxiety, bright red or off-color gums, excess fatigue, reluctance to move, and vomiting/diarrhea can all be signs that your dog is in trouble. Stop frequently so your dog can drink. Many dogs have FOMO (fear of missing out) and won’t take these opportunities if you keep going.
Some dogs with a lot of drive will keep going without realizing they are overdoing it, so make sure your dog stops to rest frequently. Allowing your dog to get wet in water is a great way to dissipate heat through its body surface area, provided the water is not fast-flowing, is free from contamination, and your dog has a safe way to get in and out.
Heatstroke is serious business, so don’t hesitate to turn back if the temperature is hotter than you anticipated or the water sources are dried up. There is always another day, another season.
Another common problem this time of year is migrating grass awns. Foxtail, cheatgrass, and downy brome are all types of grasses that produce grass awns: a type of seed with awns (or bristles) that point backward. These awns are very efficient at planting themselves anywhere they can—they are the same seeds that get stuck in your socks and shoes.
Grass awns caught in your dog’s fur will begin migrating into the skin and ultimately cause infections, which can become life-threatening. Awns can go up noses, hide under eyelids, embed in tonsils, be inhaled into bronchi or lungs, or migrate into the reproductive or urinary tract all while carrying bacteria with them.
It is important to examine your dog thoroughly after a hike. If your dog has longer fur this can take time, but the payoff is huge. Spread apart your dog’s toes and look way up into the web. Look under the ear flaps, as they sometimes catch at the opening of the ear where you can grab them.
Check easily concealed areas such as the armpits, under the tail, and around the genitalia. A fine-toothed comb can help remove the seeds if you have trouble grabbing them. Act like you are giving your pet a post-hike massage and it might enjoy all this attention.
If you do happen to miss one, the signs displayed will relate to where the seeds are migrating. Signs could be head shaking, a lump between the toes, a draining tract anywhere on the body, coughing/gagging, or generalized illness if the awn has migrated to an internal part of the body.
The consequences of internal migrations can be devastating: most commonly they cause abscesses between the toes or get in ears, causing ear inflammation, ruptured eardrums, or even hematomas.
Deeper parts of the body might require extensive diagnostics and treatment because once they migrate into the body, your pup will likely need sedation or anesthesia to have them removed. In these cases, you will need to take your dog to your veterinarian, as grass awns usually don’t come out on their own.