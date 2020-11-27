Horse tack and accessories may look interchangeable to the outside observer but saddles, bridles and bits are as unique as each equine and owner.
Even treats and supplements may be chosen to address the specific needs of a particular animal. Treats now are formulated to contain joint supplements for older horses, low carb for hefty horses, some that add coat shine and some that are just the horse’s preferred taste. The important thing to remember is that these things are very personal to horse and owner.
One all purpose gift I recommend is the horse first aid kit. They run about $50 and offer items that every horse owner would be grateful for. They are great to take on trail rides and wonderful for the tack room at home.
The kit should come with an equine first aid book, antiseptics, various wraps, a tourniquet, thermometer, scissors, gauzes, cold pack, syringe and gloves. The kits are readily available at all major tack stores and online.
For me, tack stores are like Disneyland. A gift card to a local establishment or on line can fill many hours of blissful shopping for things I might want more than need.
Giving a gift card from a favorite shopping spot is not impersonal. It shows that you know where the recipient shops and care enough about their judgment to let them select their own items. There is never something a horse lover doesn’t want from a tack store.
Riding arena passes also are a great way to demonstrate support the horse owner’s favorite activity. Idaho winters make outdoor riding cold, miserable and unreliable so many riders move their activities inside for the cold months.
Most arenas offer riding pass deals that give a certain number of riding hours at a discounted rate for buying a full set at a time. Many riders are already visiting the arena of their choice so it’s easy to know where they want to go.
This is important because particular arenas tend to attract certain styles of riders. Some appeal more to western style riders while others are more attractive to English or dressage riders. Some mix very well together but it’s vital to know your rider’s choice of location before buying a gift packet.
Horse lovers are always seeking more information about equine related care. If there is a magazine your horse lover often buys, a subscription might be just the thing. As a horse owner and lover, I appreciate the acknowledgement of my passion by thoughtful gift givers.