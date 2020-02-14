Foaling season is around the corner so it’s time to prepare.
Mares gestate from 340 days but can be as early as 320 and as late as 370. The calendar is a good gauge of when to expect your new arrival. It’s important to look for physical signs, too, because mares tend to do things in their own time.
I found that most of my mare gestated for approximately the same number of day each pregnancy. When the mare is getting very close to foaling, the rump muscles on either side of her tail will get soft and sunken. Her vulva will expand and her udder will get swollen and shiny. A yellow substance may also form on the tips of the teats. This is colostrum, the vital substance that transfers the mare’s immunity to the foal. It can only be absorbed by the foal for the 72 hours that its stomach remains porous.
Vaccinating mares 30 days prior to foaling assures all the antibodies are incorporated into her and then into the foals through the colostrum. If the mare doesn’t produce any or enough colostrum, most vets keep a supply that can be purchased and fed to the foal.
Many vets and several private practitioners will “foal out” your mare for a fee. They have stalls equipped with surveillance cameras so the process may be watched. Such attention is important because, although the majority of mares foal with no issues, the few that do have trouble could spell death for both mare and foal.
Cameras are helpful because mares can delay foaling if they know they are being watched. I’ve heard countless stories of the human watcher leaving the foaling shed to get a quick cup of coffee and returning to a newborn foal.
Mares can labor quietly for some time before it becomes obvious. Once labor escalates, mares will pace, sweat and may look at or kick at her stomach. This can go on for some time without need for concern.
Please give your mare your undivided attention after her water breaks. From there, there should be obvious progress and delivery within 30 minutes. If not, call the vet immediately because there is no time to waste. All vets say they would rather be called to find a healthy delivery than to arrive to the death of one or both horses.
During normal delivery, a white bubble will appear from the mare’s vulva, two little hooves, pointing down, should appear and should protrude more with each push. Some mares lay down for the process while others get up and walk around between contractions with the foal partially delivered. That always drove me nuts.
The foal’s nose will appear next. Each push should bring more of the foal into view. Once the shoulders are delivered, one good push usually shoots the foal out onto the soft, straw bedding. It’s important to use straw because shavings can get into the foal’s eyes and damage them.
The amniotic sack usually breaks open during the foaling process. If not, it’s vital to intervene and get the sack off the foal’s face so it can breathe. Mare and foal often rest a bit before the mare rises, usually breaking the umbilical cord. If it doesn’t break, it can be cut a couple inches from the foal’s navel. The afterbirth is usually delivered within an hour. If not delivered within two hours, the vet must be called because retained placenta can be fatal.
The foal’s navel should be dipped in betadine as soon as possible to prevent navel ill. I used a prescription pill bottle filled with betadine and dunked the navel in it.
You can celebrate the foal’s safe arrival but you are not done yet. The foal will struggle to its feet within the first hour and then must nurse to ingest the life-giving colostrum within two hours. Foals stagger around, nuzzle everywhere and can take a very long time to finally latch on and nurse. Once they do, they will usually flop back down and take a well-earned nap. Healthy foals should nurse three to five times per hour after that.
You can take a rest not but you’re still not done.
The foal should pass the muconium, a dark, firm, first bowel movement within 12 to 24 hours. If the foal appears to be uncomfortable and straining, a pre-prepared, warmed baby enema may be GENTLY administered. Foal rectums are very fragile so much care should be taken.
The internet has countless videos on foaling. My favorite resource, however, is a book called, “Blessed Are the Broodmares,” written by M Phyllis Lose, DVM. It addresses everything anyone needs to know about the issue and was my “go to” book during our breeding operation. There was never a situation I faced in foaling that wasn’t expertly discussed in this book.