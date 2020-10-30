I always have my horses’ shoes pulled before there is a risk of them slipping on the ice. A friend lost her precious mare because the horse ran across a patch of ice in the pasture, slipped and broke her leg.
Might she have slipped anyway? Sure, ice does that. However, a bare hoof has more grip than a metal shoe.
There are ways to make shoes less slippery. Aluminum shoes are reportedly less slippery than the regular metal kind, Some farriers use borium nails because they add a bit of grip. Other farriers dot melted borium right on the shoes for increased traction. Borium does increase the impact to the hoof if the horse is ridden on roads. Many farriers recommend pads to cushion the hoof if borium is used.
Shoes also increase the build up of ice balls on the horse’s frog. This constant freezing contact can damage the sensitive sole. The built up snow also puts the horse’s feet at uncomfortable angles that can strain and damage tendons and ligaments. That means owners need to be alert to ice balls and to pick out the horse’s hooves every time they appear.
There are pads that can be put on with the shoe that covers the horse’s frog with a heavy duty material like plastic. This will prevent snow build up. However, they need to be checked regularly to assure they have not been punctured. This would allow snow and ice to penetrate the pad and put a freezing substance against the frog, possibly damaging it.
Another solution to ice balls is to spray your horse’s frog…not shoe…with something slippery. I’ve seen folks use everything from WD-40 to cooking spray. All discourage snow build up in the frog of shod and barefoot horses.
Some horses are more prone to ice balls than others. My experience is that my tiny, 13.3 hand mare’s small round feet get much more ice balling that do my larger gelding’s widespread feet. I’m vigilant with both but seem to spend more time picking ice balls from the mare’s feet.
Syd Paul, Pocatello, has been a farrier for the past 50 years. He said horses should be barefoot or have snow pads in the winter.
“If you won’t be using your horse, pull the shoes, trim them up and turn them out,” he said, “Leave as much sole as you can and plan on a trim in November and again in February. That will have them in good shape for shoeing in the spring.”
He also recommends feeding a “middle of the road priced hoof supplement” to improve blood flow and hoof health. Such supplements are available wherever horse supplies are sold.
Working with your farrier to determine the best solution for your horse is key. Tell him or her what activities you will be using the horse for and they can help determine the best and safest solution for each horse’s winter needs.