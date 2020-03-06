The 34th annual Idaho Horse Expo offers a delicious buffet of equine training, trainers, disciplines, health care, tack and so much more.
It takes place April 10-12 at 16114 Idaho Center Blvd., No. 5, Nampa.
The event offers several arenas where various trainers are demonstrating their methods. There also will be dressage, trail obstacle, western disciplines and breed demos throughout the weekend. They also are having jousting and a variety of youth activities and competitions.
Beware being sucked into believing that a trainer-created and recommended piece of tack or equipment can elevate your own training skills just by purchasing it. Every trainer, local or international, has a type of training and usually offers lessons and equipment to get the job done.
The most honest demo I ever watched there featured a trainer who first moved a young horse around the round pen, doing turning, facing, stopping, etc., with a brightly colored stick. Next, he dropped the stick and picked up a short red rope and put the horse through the same paces. He finished by using a longer blue rope to get the same response from the horse. The clever fellow then asked the audience which piece of equipment worked best. When no one had a definitive answer, he beamed and explained that’s because it’s the experience of the person using the equipment, not the equipment itself, that created the success.
His message was to forgo the gimmicks and spend the money on lessons with an experienced and talented trainer. Use your gut when choosing which person and method speaks to your mind and your training desires. If you think a trainer is too harsh, don’t use them. If you find them hard to understand, find someone who resonates with you. Just because someone is “certified” by a big-name trainer doesn’t mean they can perform with the same ability of the person for whose program they paid. Most big time trainers’ disciples pay lots of money to learn their master’s program and skills. Being human, some learn better than others and some pass that knowledge along more easily and concisely.
There will be a wide variety of breed and discipline demos. The price of admission gets you into all of these. Scoop up the information and take away what resonates most. But, again, be aware everyone there is selling something. Impulse buys can lead to a tack room full of unused items. I know because that describes my tack room. Since I usually attend all three days of such an event, I make myself wait until the afternoon of the last day to make purchases. That way I’ve had a chance to mull over how much I really need the items.
There also will be horse health related clinics and workshops. Take in as many as possible and sort through what makes the most sense to you.
This expo is a great way to kick off the 2020 riding season. Enjoy.