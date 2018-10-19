The amount and type of vitamin and mineral supplements your horse needs changes with the season and the horse’s age. Personally, I give great thanks to the companies that produce low-carb and senior feed for horses. My little fatties love their grain buckets but can’t safely ingest a lot without fear of founder. The low-carb feeds let you know exactly how many calories and carbs are in each cup. Senior feed is obviously for older horses. People start considering horses to be senior in their late teens. Both low-carb and senior feed have reduced starch and sugar to enhance the horse’s health and digestion. The feed provides a slow energy source that causes very little or no insulin response. Senior horses sometimes have additional food challenges if their teeth are worn out or missing. You should watch all your horses to make sure the food is going down the gullet and not on the ground. Any horse that is regularly spilling food out of its mouth should see the vet or horse dentist right away. I like to add a bit of corn oil to my horses’ rations. They like the flavor, it helps keep their coats shiny and it adds a little lubrication to the digestive tract. The senior and low-carb feeds don’t tend to hype horses up like straight grain will. If you want extra stamina without the “racehorse high,” I recommend rice bran. It also makes coats really shiny. Of course, there are specialty foods for pregnant and nursing mares, for foals and various levels of high-performance horses. Your vet will be able to tell your which is best for your horse considering its age and activity level. There are some basic vitamins and minerals that every horse needs. How much they get from grazing depends on your location. Here in southern Idaho, we lack selenium. I buy a mineral block that specifically includes selenium so I know my critters are getting all they need. We also don’t have a lot of sodium and chloride (table salt) in our grass. The mineral block also solves their natural craving for salt. Green spring grass is packed with vitamins A, B and E — along with a whole lot of sugar. As the season goes on, the vitamins and sugars decrease. By the time the horses switch to hay, they may need these vitamins supplemented. Every bag of horse food has a list of ingredients. Ask your vet what your particular horse needs and then buy the bag that is closest to that recommendation. One last note: If you are going to feed hay cubes, please soak them in water until they are completely saturated before feeding. Horses get excited about the cubes, gulp them down and can choke if they are dry.
