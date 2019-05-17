As exciting as it is to finally get back in the saddle, it’s important to remember trail riding etiquette.
Whether it be trail riding in a group or just with a friend or two, the rules of etiquette and safety remain the same.
Go only as fast as the slowest rider is comfortable going. This, and the trail’s physical challenges such as hills, water crossings etc., should be discussed ahead of time so everyone is on the same page. And, slowest rider — speak up — this is for your enjoyment and safety, too.
I used to go on rides here I felt honor bound to “hang in there” and keep up with people barreling down the trail so fast you couldn’t even see the scenery. I now think of it as endurance riding because I had to endure every miserable second of going at a speed with which I was not comfortable and had only myself to blame for keeping silent.
It’s easier and more pleasant to find riding companions with the same desires as your own. Once I finally spoke up, it turned out there were a lot of people who wished for slower, more relaxing rides so we formed a sub-group of our own.
With a group trail ride, there should be the leader who knows the trail and someone to ride drag (the rear) to make sure no rider is left behind. The other riders can change position when they want at a slow pace or after a stop. Many riders like to let their horses experience being in different positions on a ride.
Horses are herd animals and get uneasy if they think their herd is leaving. I once went on a ride where someone galloped their horse beside the trail from the front of the ride group to the back continually. This upset the other horses because it is their nature to run if one of their own kind is doing so. It upset the riders because they couldn’t relax but had to keep their horses under control every time this oblivious person galloped past.
Keeping space between horses also is important. A horse that kicks must have a red ribbon displayed on its tail to warn other riders. However, almost any horse will be uneasy or reactive if the horse behind has its nose in their tail. A horse length between is a good distance to keep everyone comfortable and safe.
If someone is riding a stallion, keep your distance. Even the sweetest of studs won’t appreciate being bumped into or cornered by another horse — even with a rider on it. Actually, it’s a good idea to keep a bit of space between your horse an any others anyway — no nose touching or other physical contact that could bring a squeal and a stomp.
Respect your fellow riders. If the ride is to leave at 9 a.m., be saddled and ready to go at that time. Make sure you have packed adequate water and food for that particular ride. All horse owners understand that things happen and will be supportive of an occasional late start or forgotten water bottle. However, riders who are always late or unprepared tend to find themselves invited on fewer rides.
The trail ride rules are just a horsey form of common courtesy and really enhance the enjoyment of all riders.