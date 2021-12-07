Respected trainer Julie Goodnight will headline the 2022 Idaho Horse Expo in Western Idaho.
The 36th annual expo is hosted by the Idaho Horse Association April 8-10 at the Horse Park Center, 16200 Center Blvd., Nampa. The event will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
There will be numerous clinics and demonstrations throughout the event. There also will be a private treaty horse sale.
I like to see every trainer and clinician I can during such an event. It’s a great way to get a sample each trainer’s talents without paying for a clinic or lessons. Some clinicians may not be right for me or my horses but others are. Besides, you learn even from trainers you don’t agree with as well as those you do.
My great caution with the sample clinics is that no piece of tack or equipment, no matter how much it costs, will perform any better than the person using it. Several years ago at this expo I watched a trainer use first a short blue rope, then a longer red rope, then a long handled whip to efficiently move a horse in the round pen. After using all items, he asked the crowd which worked better. They couldn’t answer.
He said, “That’s because the skill of the user is what makes the piece of equipment work. You are much better off to spend the money on lessons on how to use the equipment rather than buying an expensive brand name item that you don’t use correctly.”
This year’s featured clinician, Goodnight, of Colorado, offers clinics to help build rider confidence, horsemanship and general care. She started as a successful youth rider, founded a world popular training business in 1985 and began producing training information in 2008. She offers several online training programs as well as in person clinics all over the world. She produced hundreds of episode for RFD TV and is a regular contributor to numerous prestigious national and international horse magazines.
Fans say she offers instruction to both horse and rider in a kind and understandable way. Her goal and theme are “Helping horses one human at a time.” That theme rings true because issues between horse and rider are often a misunderstanding on the human’s part.
Further information about this trainer is available at juliegoodnight.com.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Masks are recommended as is social distancing. Hand sanitizers will be available at all exhibitor and vendor booths. IHC and Idaho Horse Park staff will wear masks and gloves while collecting tickets and handling cash. Bathrooms will have every other stall closed and seating in the bleachers will be spaced for social distancing.
Booths will have cloth curtains between them for covid safety. There will be dozens of vendors of every sort, from tack to horse show clothes and training items. There will be a stallion parade, free style reining, extreme cowboy racing
Further information is available online at Idaho Horse Expo 2022.