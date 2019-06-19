I’m finally restocking my horse trailer for the summer’s trail rides. Each year I follow a check list of necessities and possibilities to be prepared for whatever surprises each situation presents. I’ve learned the necessity of several of these items because I was out in the middle of nowhere and needed one or all of them
Horses need 10 to 12 gallons of water per day. Even if you are riding near and through water, it’s important to bring some with you, too. Some horses won’t drink unfamiliar water but will gladly sip the usual stuff from home. It helps to bring their familiar bucket, too.
And, make sure you drink enough water or something with electrolytes. I’ve ridden with people who got very sick or actually fainted from dehydration on a hot day, spoiling everyone’s enjoyment a bit.
If you are a wilderness rider, check to see if the area you are entering requires certified weed free hay. This is needed to keep weeds from being spread in pristine areas. Weed free hay is readily for sale on the internet. Your vet also might be able to suggest a supplier.
You will need fully stocked first aid kits for both you and your horse. First Aide for Horses is a very affordable and handy book to answer all sorts of health issues.
For long rides, I also pre-dose my horse with a probiotic to keep the digestive tract working. I like a supplement called Forco that is very palatable and almost immediately effective.
Salt-laced grain supplements for a snack are also helpful because it causes thirst and encourages drinking more water.
“Just in case” tack is a great precaution against all sorts of malfunctions that you won’t be able to run to the local tack shop to fix. Bring an extra saddle pad, reins, girth, lead rope and the tools to do tack repairs.
Insect repellent also is a real necessity. I use spray insect repellent on my horse’s body but prefer a product called “Swat” for around their eyes and in their ears. It has a Vaseline-like texture and stays on all day.
A hot horse can travel much more comfortably if he is sponged off with cool water before being loaded for the ride home, so bring supplies for that.
Some riders carry a set of hoof boots in case their mount loses a shoe. I take along fiber board and duct tape as a cheaper option, too, for a thrown shoe. Step the horse’s hoof onto the fiber board to get the shape. Cut the shape out and tape it securely with lots of duct tape. It’s not a long-term solution, but it can allow you to complete your ride or at least get back to the trailer.
Of course, when traveling, you must always have your horse’s brand inspection, health certificate and proof of a negative Coggins test.
Once all the check-list items are completed, there’s nothing left but to enjoy the ride.