Spring has come early to eastern Idaho and I’m seeing green grass sprouting in my pasture.
This means my two little fatties will soon be limited on the amount of time they can spend out there.
I harp on this every spring because my breed of gaited horse, Mountain Horses, is one of the most likely to founder — the inflammation of the folds of tissue connecting the pedal bone to the hoof. And I know of several of this fine breed that have been euthanized because they were so severely foundered that they couldn’t come back from it.
Spring grass has the most sugar content, according to Rex Gillespie, DVM, of the Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic in Blackfoot.
Founder is the common name for laminitis. It can be caused by excess sugar in the horses’ diet, Gillespie said. This means horses will consume so much high-sugar food that they will cause the delicate lamina in the hoof to become damaged and cease to support the attachment of the pedal bone to the hoof wall, causing excruciating pain.
Think of a hot knife being stuck under your fingernail.
The coffin bone will rotate and eventually go through the hoof if the condition is not treated. A horse that has foundered once will be at much greater risk to founder again.
While obesity and high-starch and high-sugar diets are top founder causes, road founder also can be an issue.
I had a wonderful mare who had been road-foundered by a previous owner riding her on hot pavement for hours. We got her back to sound with special shoeing and a very strict diet. All of which could have been avoided if the previous owner had taken care of her in the first place.
Not all breeds are as prone to founder as mine but all must be watched for signs of the dread disease. Many gaited breeds, ponies and elderly horses are more susceptible to founder than some others but all are at risk. The amount of exercise a horse gets also mitigates the founder factor.
I check my horses’ body condition daily when they are out on pasture. The result determines how much time they will be on pasture the next day. First, I check the neck to see if it is getting fatter and harder at the mane line. I also check that they have enough fat on their ribs to cover them from view but are easily felt by running my hands down their sides.
Signs to look for if a horse is foundering are obvious discomfort, sweating, shifting weight from foot to foot and heat in the hoof and coronary band. The discomfort can be managed with a vet-prescribed painkiller. Some vets recommend having foundered horses stand in sand for soft footing and to soak the hooves in cold water.
Both a vet and a farrier developed a plan to protect my mare’s tender feet if any signs of founder occurred. I’d get pink or blue board insulation form a hardware store, stand her on the board to get her hoof shape, cut the shape out and attach it to her foot with duct tape. This supported the coffin bone and gave her some relief.
The best solution is never to let your horse founder. There are weight tapes available online or at any tack store that measure the horse to determine an optimum weight that should never be exceeded.
Many horse-feed producers have created brands of feed low in sugar and starch. Grass hay also is a much better option for horses with founder tendencies. Alfalfa hay is many times richer in sugar and starch.
Your vet will welcome discussion the horse’s ideal weight, how to prevent founder and what to do if it occurs. They all say they’d much rather offer advice than see a horse suffering a painful condition that could have been prevented.