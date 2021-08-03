American mustangs are paired with 4-H horse club members to offer experience and opportunity for both.
Starting in 2009, the BLM horse and burro management officials teamed with the University of Idaho 4-H horse club members to gentle and train weanling and yearling wild horses.
Julie Smith, BLM range management officer at Idaho Falls, has been involved with the programs since 2014.
“This is such a great opportunity for both the horses and the club members,” she said. “Although rounded up wild horses are well cared for, they live in pens. Going through this program lets the horses be gentled and trained to find a good home and to be enjoyed.”
The horses offered at the Eastern Idaho State Fair this year are all yearlings from a Challis herd that were born in captivity. About 15 horses were transported to the project pick up site in June. The 4-H members were able to select the horse they wanted for the project in the order their applications were received.
“Sometime we draw out of the hat to see who picks and in what order,” Smith said. “There are always horses that everyone wants but the young trainers all seem to end up pleased with their projects.”
Some are so pleased that they don’t want to let them go at the auction.
“That’s a part of the training,” Smith said. “They need to train the horse and let it go to a new, good home. Sometimes they can’t part with them and buy them at the auction. That’s ok, too. They develop a bond with the horses and end up with an exceptional relationship.”
I personally watched several years ago as the clubbers put their horses through the trail obstacle course and was drawn to one girl who was obviously on the verge of tears about letting her horse go. My sympathy must have caught her mother’s attention because she took me aside and assured me they planned to buy the horse for their daughter at the auction.
“Many of the participants stay in touch with the people who adopted their project,” Smith said. “One girl was approached by the people who adopted her horse when they were ready to put it under saddle. She trained it for them and she is training professionally now. You can’t beat the experience these young people get by gentling and training a mustang. And, it’s preserving a piece of American heritage.”
BLM gets $25 of the horse adoption fees and the club members get the remainder for their club’s fundraisers. More than 300 mustangs have been adopted since 2009 and more than $43,000 has been raised for Idaho 4-H clubs.
People interested in adopting a trained mustang may see them in action Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. in the infield east arena at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. The young trainers will lead their mustangs through a variety of obstacles to show how well-trained and desensitized they are.
Some of the goals for the horses and trainers are to successfully halter and lead the horse, have it stand tied, load it in a trailer, put a blanket on its back and do actions to show the horse is not spooky.
The Blackfoot mustang auction begins Sept. 4 at 11:30 a.m. in the grandstand arena. The horses may be viewed in the light horse barn Sept. 3-4.
The Boise events will be Aug. 27-29. The trail challenge will be Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Western Idaho Fair Grounds. The horses will be on display in the draft barn starting at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. The adoption will be Sunday at 1 p.m. Potential adopters should arrive early to fill our paperwork. Potential adopters must have a five-foot tall solid fence and a shelter for the horse.
Bidding starts at $125. The horses offered in Boise came from a Nevada wild horse herd.
Progress and pictures of the mustangs and their young trainers are logged on a Facebook page called EastIdaho4HandBLMWildHorseProgram.
“It’s worth it to just come out and see all theses kids have accomplished in a few week’s time,” Smith said. “It’s truly amazing how much the kids and the horses learn and grow through this program.”