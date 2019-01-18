Riders ready to brave the cold can find some relative warmth in area arenas.
This is a time when snow and cold make avid riders a bit stir crazy. Arenas offer time to just ride and exercise your horses. It helps keep the horse-rider connection flowing while getting horses legged up for spring.
Some arenas offer trail obstacle instruction while others hope team sorting and penning competitions. There are divisions for beginners as well as more experienced riders.
I personally love the team sorting event because it introduces your horse to small, unintimidating, willing-to-move calves. Once horses find they can make a cow move, they get more secure and even aggressive. I have to watch mine because they get so enthusiastic that they want to nip the cow to get it moving faster.
There’s also a sense of fun and camaraderie with the other riders. My experience with team penning is that it’s done for fun and most competitions are not cutthroat. Many folks with no team sorting experience are welcomed in and shown the ropes.
Some indoor arenas lean toward Western riding and others more to English and dressage. Choose an arena that caters more to your type of riding. Some offer a mix of styles and also offer pretty generic activities such as trail obstacle training.
Many arenas advertise on craigslist.org and in the Thrifty Nickel as to times, places and activities.
Riding in a nice, covered arena is a great way to reconnect with your long-haired, windblown equine pal when you’d rather not be out in the cold. I use the nice shelter provided by the arena to do deep grooming, detangling and mane and tail braiding. I could do the same thing in my barn but I’m much less inclined to go out there when the weather is bad and I have no obligation to handle them that day.
People who keep their horse’s mane short have no worries. Those of us that treasure the long mane and tail face special challenges during our long winters.
My mare has a beautiful mane that goes down to her shoulders. Unfortunately, she also is a slob who rolls in whatever happens to be under her when she gets the urge. This means that once-beautiful mane is usually tangled with weeds. I try to keep her mane braided but she loves to rub her neck on anything. Therefore, the braids don’t last long, either.
A product called Cowboy Magic is a perfect solution to rub in and patiently untangle a really ratted mane. With my mare’s mane, I could go through an entire bottle — and it’s not cheap.
I’ve discovered very similar products at grocery stores and even at the Dollar Store. It’s easier for me to sacrifice a $1 bottle of silk style detangler than the more expensive brand. The results for untangling the mane are the same, as far as I can tell.
The deep grooming allows me to check my horses’ physical condition. They look pretty large and fluffy, but that is their winter hair. A horse’s condition must be checked by touch in the winter. You should be able to feel the horse’s ribs by pushing lightly. If the ribs protrude too much or the hip bones are poking out, it’s probably a good idea to up the feed.
Condition also can be checked with a “weight tape.” This uses the height and circumference of the horse to determine his weight. And, the internet has all sorts of tables to let you know what your horse’s weight should be.
The most important thing is to find ways to regularly connect with your horse even when the weather is discouraging.