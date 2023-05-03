Animal urine grass

Animal urine has concentrated salts that dehydrate the lawn and elevated levels of nitrogen that can burn the lawn.

When the snow finally melts, and the grass starts to green up I can see the damage done by "man’s best friend” over the winter. My dog does his business outside, and once the snow is gone, I always have a big mess to clean up. The obvious mess lies on top of the grass, but it’s the less obvious mess that can cause a bigger issue.

When you see dark green spots, or dead, straw-colored spots 3 to 6 inches in diameter with a dark green perimeter, you can be certain of the cause. Animal urine can damage turfgrass in any climate and at any time. Animal urine has concentrated salts that dehydrate the lawn and elevated levels of nitrogen that can burn the lawn. We can rule out common turfgrass diseases like dollar spot, brown patch, fairy ring or spring dead spot as leaves with these diseases tend to appear water-soaked and mat down. In addition, these fungal diseases tend to have cottony mycelium present during the early morning.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension horticulture educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

