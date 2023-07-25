Aphids are small, soft-bodied insects that suck sap from plant tissues and act as vectors for viruses that can infect the plant. Aphids feed on buds, leaves, flowers, stems and fruits with their piercing, sucking mouthparts. The leaves become stunted, yellow and distorted. The curled leaves protect the aphids from predator insects. Overall plant vigor and productivity is reduced causing economic losses for the producer.

There are several species of aphids that can damage vegetable plants in Idaho. The green peach aphid (Myzus persicae), the potato aphid (Acrosiphum euphorbiae), the melon aphid (Aphis gossypii) and the cabbage aphid (Brevicoryne brassicae).


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension horticulture educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

