moths-e1683494618940

Codling moth damage 

 Whitney Cranshaw/Colorado State University via Bugwood.org

We have been getting a lot of calls about when to spray for codling moths. The answer is, not yet. My apple trees in Rigby are barely at the silver tip stage.

Last year, codling moths were late emerging because of the cold weather. This year, they are delayed even more.


Adult codling moth

Adult codling moth

Ron Patterson is a horticulture educator for the University of Idaho Extension, Bonneville County. He can be reached at 208-529-1390.

