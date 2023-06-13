Fairy ring fungi

Fairy ring fungi; note the circular ring, dark green grass along the margins of the ring and weeds inside the ring.

Various types of fungi live in the soil and help decompose organic matter. They silently do their part to help nutrients cycle through the ecosystem. Homeowners may notice an uptick in the number of mushrooms found in your lawn this time of year. Mushrooms are the above-ground fruiting bodies of fungi that live in the soil. They seem to sprout up overnight when conditions are ideal for spores to survive, during wet weather in the spring and fall, or if too much water is being applied through irrigation.

Toadstools, mushrooms or puffballs of various shapes and sizes are common fungi found in lawns. Their growth often appears in a circular shape because fungi grow from a central point outward. Each year the fungus grows, the circle gets bigger. Most mushrooms do not damage the lawn, but fairy ring fungi can be a problem.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension horticulture educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

